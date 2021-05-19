Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,263.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,972.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

