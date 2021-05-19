Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.71

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $12.75. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 78,782 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

