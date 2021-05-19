Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.