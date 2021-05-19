Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $59.60.
In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.