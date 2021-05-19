Carbon (CRBN) Price Down 41.8% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $564,773.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00341538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01044656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,793,802 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

