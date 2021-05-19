Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at ATB Capital

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CRDL stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.09. 105,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,054. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

