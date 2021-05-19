CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

CDNA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,646. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,439 shares of company stock worth $8,694,368. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

