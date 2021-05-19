Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

