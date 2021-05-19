Carry Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Carry has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037503 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043620 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,326,811,258 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.