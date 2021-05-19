Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $263.22 million and $110.25 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00314086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00178762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.01040263 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.