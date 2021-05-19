Casella Waste Systems (CWST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST):

5/10/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

5/3/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

4/23/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

4/19/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

