Cat Token (CAT) One Day Volume Tops $979,570.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $979,570.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00511421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.