Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

