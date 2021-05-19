CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,039,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.55% of CBIZ worth $107,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $6,685,860. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

