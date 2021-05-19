CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.64 (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.
Shares of CCFN remained flat at $$42.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $45.22.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.