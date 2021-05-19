Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Celanese worth $112,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

