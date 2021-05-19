Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.74. 272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

