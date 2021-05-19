Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$10.20. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 4,407,983 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$19.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

