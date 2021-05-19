Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.67. 3,959,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,896. The firm has a market cap of C$19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.34.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

