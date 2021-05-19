Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.48.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.31. 536,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last 90 days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.