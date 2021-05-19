Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.48.
Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.31. 536,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59.
In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last 90 days.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
