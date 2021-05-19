Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.48.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.31. 536,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.