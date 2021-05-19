Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.48.
Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.31. 536,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
