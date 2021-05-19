Centricus Acquisition (NASDAQ:CENH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 397,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 190,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,795,000.

Centricus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENH)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

