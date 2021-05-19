Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236 million-$240 million.
CDAY stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,335. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.47.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
