Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) is Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s 3rd Largest Position

Howard Hughes Medical Institute cut its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,647 shares during the period. Certara makes up about 11.6% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned approximately 0.86% of Certara worth $33,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,406,000.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Certara stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

