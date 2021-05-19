CertiK Price Down 50.1% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,297,955 coins and its circulating supply is 44,704,906 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.