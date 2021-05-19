CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Shares Down 0.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $3,937,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFV)

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

