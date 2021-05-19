CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.28

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$100.28 and traded as high as C$108.39. CGI shares last traded at C$107.85, with a volume of 350,662 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.28. The firm has a market cap of C$26.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

