ChainX (PCX) One Day Volume Tops $2.89 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $8.49 or 0.00022000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $65.54 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00179615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01086618 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034713 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

