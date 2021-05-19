Change Healthcare (CHNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

