Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $107,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $120,525,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

