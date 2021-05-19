Charter Trust Co. Buys New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WY stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. 202,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

