Charter Trust Co. Has $2.95 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

ICE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. 69,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

