Charter Trust Co. Has $9.49 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. 195,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

