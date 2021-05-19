Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,267 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 184,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.5% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 19,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 147,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.73. 64,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

