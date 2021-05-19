Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,925 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,067,000.

IVV traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.92 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

