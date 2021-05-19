Charter Trust Co. Sells 420 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.63. 17,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

