Charter Trust Co. Sells 873 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.61. The stock had a trading volume of 436,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.64. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

