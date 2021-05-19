Charter Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,454 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.19. 35,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

