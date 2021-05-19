Charter Trust Co. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. 131,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,152. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

