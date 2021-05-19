Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 22,384 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 734.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,387. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

