Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

