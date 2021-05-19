ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $860,804.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $860,804.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.58 or 0.99746904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00120909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000152 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003626 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

