Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.