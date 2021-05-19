Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Research Coverage Started at Siebert Williams Shank

Research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

