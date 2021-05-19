Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $279.75

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.75 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.69). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 40,060 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The company has a market cap of £420.21 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

