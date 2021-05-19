Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

