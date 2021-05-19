Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.82% of Chewy worth $639,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $316,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 107,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chewy by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 124.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

