Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Hits $3.37

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $562,105.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00008769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

