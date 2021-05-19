Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 8.3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 103,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,458,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $523.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

