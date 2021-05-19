Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Trading Down 2.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Chiyoda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

