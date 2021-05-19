Chromia Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $90.59 million and approximately $108.18 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

